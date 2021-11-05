Embracing The Innovative Destruction Era

For many businesses, the world is going to turn extremely uncomfortable.

Not just one paradigm shift as significant as the internet’s rise will occur in the next few decades, but 5 to 10 of them, all coming online much quicker than the “political” revolution.

Companies aren’t designed to handle the magnitude and pace of the impending disruption. The old corporate guard is already falling under the weight of its own bureaucracy.

Even young, rising-star businesses may experience rapid growth before failing to adapt to the next disruption because they are not equipped to move at the current rate of change. A new competitor will appear just as they finish painting the walls of their gleaming new headquarters.

This epoch, which I dub the Age of Innovative Destruction, is about to transform everything.

The way we work, travel, engage, shop, and communicate will all be drastically altered as a result of convergent technology and societal processes. Over the next few years, this will happen several times in rapid succession.

Natural language, AI as a service, virtual and augmented reality, nanomedicine, electric/self-driving vehicles, and fusion energy are just a few of the developing technologies that have the potential to reshape society individually and collectively in ways that humanity has never seen before.

These technological discoveries are merging with social tendencies toward diversity and inclusion, democratization of wealth, and worldwide distribution of opportunity to create totally new ways of communicating, cooperating, and innovating together.

All of this transformation has corporate leaders up at night. According to a recent survey, 75% of CEOs in the United States are concerned about the speed with which technology evolves.

So, what are we going to do about it?

In uncertain and risky situations, it’s natural to retreat, stick to what’s comfortable, and wait to see how things play out.

And it was precisely this attitude that led so many major and small businesses to collapse during the pandemic, while others that rapidly reacted took off like rockets.

It’s hard to know how events will unfold. As leaders and innovators, it is our responsibility to imagine the better future we want to create, to lead the way, and to be ready to course correct or pivot quickly as our environment changes.

People who are prepared to go large and bold will win the Age of Innovative Destruction. Anything less, and you’ll be developing something that will be obsolete before you’ve even finished.

Consider the strategies listed below.

Begin small.

