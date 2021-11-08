Elon Musk’s ‘Lorde Edge’ Nickname Amid Promise Of $21 Billion Tesla Stock Sale

Elon Musk has declared himself “Lorde Edge” on Twitter, leaving his 62.8 million Twitter followers perplexed as to what the enigmatic moniker means.

Musk’s electric car CEO asked his followers on Saturday if he should sell 10% of his Tesla (TSLA) stock to finance a planned billionaires’ tax, which he has openly expressed his opposition to. According to Reuters, Musk owns a $1.2 trillion stake in Tesla and is worth $208 billion.

Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a form of tax avoidance, I recommend selling 10% of my Tesla stock.

Do you agree with this?

Musk told his Twitter followers that he would “abide” by the poll’s findings “in any case.” “I don’t receive a cash salary or incentive from anywhere,” Musk further stated. I only have stock, thus selling shares is the only method for me to pay taxes personally.” * follow the rules (n) Please note that I do not receive a monetary income or bonus from anyone. Because I only own stock, the only way for me to pay taxes is to sell stock.

Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a Democrat who is the chair of the Senate Finance Committee and is a supporter of the billionaires’ tax bill, responded to Musk’s survey. “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest guy pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” he remarked in a tweet. The Billionaires Income Tax is finally here.” Musk changed his identity to “Lorde Edge” at the same time he had an unsavory Twitter exchange with Senator Ron Wyden about the poll, in which he made a sexual reference to the Senator’s profile photo.

Bill Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, a co-founder of Dogecoin, explained the name change. According to Benzinga, he claimed that “Lorde Edge” was an anagram for “Elder Doge,” in which the letters are rearranged to produce a new word.

elder doge is an anagram for lorde edge.

Benzinga said that a new cryptocurrency named Lorde Edge was formed at the same moment. According to CoinMarketCap, it was worth $0.000007734 at the time of writing.

At the time of writing, 57.9% of respondents to Musk’s poll felt the car magnate should sell his Tesla stock to pay the billionaires’ tax.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $1,170.02 in premarket hours on Monday, down $52.07 or 4.26 percent.