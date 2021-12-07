Elon Musk believes that declining birth rates may be the downfall of society.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, feels that declining birthrates are “one of the greatest threats to civilizations,” underlining that “there aren’t enough people.”

Musk’s remarks come at a time when birth rates are falling across the country. According to Cornell University research, birth rates in the United States fell by 7.1 percent during the pandemic.

According to a Brookings Institution analysis, “US fertility rates are expected to be well below replacement levels for the foreseeable future.” “This is the result of more than a decade of lowering birth rates and declining births for several cohorts of women at all ages, not just the pandemic-induced reduction in births.” Musk also feels that “so many people, including educated ones,” believe that birth rates and population growth are uncontrollably high.

“It’s the polar opposite,” Musk emphasized.

In a tweet last week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk suggested that there should be an age restriction after which running for political office is illegal.

“Let’s impose an age restriction after which you can’t run for political office, maybe something around 70,” he suggested.

Musk also addressed the issue of aging, saying that he believes people should not “try to live for a tremendously long time” since it prevents fresh ideas and views from emerging.

“I believe it is necessary for us to die since most individuals do not change their minds; they simply die,” he remarked. “If they live forever, we may end up with an ossified society where fresh ideas will fail.” When questioned why he has so many children, the father of six answered he is trying to set a positive example.

“Civilization would implode if individuals don’t have more children,” Musk stated emphatically. “Take my word for it.”