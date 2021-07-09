Elizabeth Warren Warns Against Cryptocurrency Risks, Urges The SEC To Impose Regulations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., issued a warning about the “highly opaque and volatile” dangers associated with cryptocurrency investments, calling the absence of regulation “unsustainable.”

Warren, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee’s Economic Policy Subcommittee, wrote to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler on Wednesday to set the framework for legislation to regulate the popular and growing financial market.

Warren sent many questions to Gensler in the letter and stated that she required responses by July 28.

“Do you believe that cryptocurrency exchanges operate in a ‘fair, orderly, and efficient’ manner at the moment?” If not, what concerns has the SEC raised about the usage of these exchanges?” she inquired.

Warren has been a vocal opponent of bitcoin for a long period of time. In a March interview with CNBC, she labeled bitcoin as “speculative in nature and going to end badly.”

She made a point of emphasizing the unstable nature of digital currency.

“While demand for cryptocurrencies and the use of cryptocurrency exchanges have skyrocketed, the lack of common-sense regulations has left ordinary investors at the mercy of manipulators and fraudsters,” Warren said.

“These regulatory inadequacies put consumers and investors at risk and jeopardize the financial markets’ safety. The SEC must exercise all available authorities to address these risks, and Congress must also intervene to close regulatory loopholes.”

Warren noted that cryptocurrency platforms lack basic protections, stating that almost 7,000 people reported a combined $80 million in bitcoin frauds, warning that the current absence of legislation to protect investors is untenable.

Warren highlighted Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Dan M. Berkovitz’s comments.

“In a pure ‘peer-to-peer’ DeFi system, there is no intermediary to monitor markets for fraud and manipulation, to prevent money laundering, to safeguard deposited funds, to ensure counterparty performance, or to compensate customers when processes fail.” Without middlemen, a system resembles a Hobbesian marketplace, with each individual looking out for themselves. Berkovitz stated, “Caveat emptor—’let the buyer beware.'”

In April, bitcoin valuation surpassed $2 trillion, while Visa just stated that more over $1 billion in cryptocurrency was spent in the first six months of 2021.

Fintech journalist James Ledbetter, among others, has labeled bitcoin as a “highly volatile, highly risky investment.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently stated that cryptocurrencies pose a risk to financial stability and that additional regulation is needed to protect consumers.