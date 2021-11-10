Elizabeth Warren urges Biden to follow through on his campaign promise of releasing cannabis convicts.

According to The Hill, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, wrote a letter to President Biden encouraging him to uphold his campaign pledge of releasing non-violent cannabis convictions.

“After more than a century of failed and racist cannabis policies, we write to urge a change of course: we request that you use your executive authority to pardon all individuals convicted of non-violent cannabis offenses, whether formerly or currently incarcerated,” Warren wrote in a letter that was later co-signed by Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass) and Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) (D- Ore.)

Biden previously ran on a platform of decriminalizing marijuana, releasing cannabis prisoners, and expunging their records.

Despite the fact that whites and blacks use cannabis at similar rates, black persons are approximately four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession. Black or Latino people make up over 80% of those in federal prison and 60% of those in state prison.

In comparison to white persons, prosecutors are twice as likely to pursue mandatory minimum sentences for black people.

The senators reminded Biden that he “may and should offer a blanket pardon for all non-violent cannabis offenses,” which would “signal the beginning of a reversal of decades of ineffectual and discriminatory cannabis regulations.”