Elizabeth Warren has written to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, urging her to regulate cryptocurrency.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has encouraged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to regulate the cryptocurrency market, which she believes is becoming a rising threat to the banking system.

Warren has long been a critic of big banks as a member of the Senate Banking Committee, and she is swiftly becoming a critic of cryptocurrency owing to its unregulated and volatile nature, stating that “cryptocurrencies can touch or ripple through practically every aspect of the financial system.”

There are almost 2,000 cryptocurrencies accessible to investors, with a market cap of over $2 trillion.

Warren is concerned about stable cryptocurrencies, decentralized finances, hedge fund exposure, and bank dangers, according to Warren.

“FSOC should investigate this problem and assess if it is appropriate to use its statutorily mandated jurisdiction to address the systemic concerns posed by the expanding cryptocurrency market,” Warren stated. “The longer the US waits to create an appropriate regulatory structure for these assets, the more probable they will become so entwined in our financial system that there could be major implications if this market fails.”

To ensure consumer safety, Warren believes the FSOC must act rapidly to address the vulnerabilities in the bitcoin sector.

Consumers, the environment, and our financial system are all under peril as the demand for cryptocurrencies grows and these assets become more integrated in our financial system, she said.

Cryptocurrency carries a number of hazards, including the fact that it is not backed by centralized banks, thus a loss of confidence results in a loss of value. Criminals may target cryptocurrencies by breaking into exchanges, draining digital wallets, or infecting individual computers with malware that takes money. Because of its uncontrolled nature, cryptocurrency is more vulnerable to deception.

These are the reasons why, earlier this month, Warren requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission begin regulating the crypto market.

