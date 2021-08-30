Elena, Damon, and Stefan’s ‘Vampire Diaries’ Exit ‘Shifted’ Series Is Coming To An End For Nina Dobrev.

Members of the actors and showrunners of the former CW series “The Vampire Diaries” continue to divulge huge revelations about what went on behind the scenes.

During the most recent episode of “Binge: The Vampire Diaries Podcast,” executive producer Julie Plec and writer Brett Matthew revealed that they originally intended for Nina Dobrev’s character Elena Gilbert to marry Paul Wesley’s character Stefan Salvatore instead of his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder).

Despite the fact that the series finale aired in 2017, Dobrev left the show in April 2015. Plec had to rewrite her finale once the actress left.

Plec added, “I assumed by the time we got back to the end of the series, whatever that was, Elena would’ve found her way back to Stefan and Damon would’ve chosen a different road.”

Plec intended to let both brothers die in the “TVD” series finale, despite the fact that she came up with a fresh conclusion.

“When Nina departed, it felt like the show couldn’t be as much about safeguarding Elena’s happiness, which is essential to us, but we also want to preserve the brothers’ happiness and make sure they get something out of this,” she explained.

“Then it became: We can’t kill both of them for her because it feels like no one got what they wanted. Let’s come up with a new approach to offer one of these brothers the happiness he craves and the other brother the closure he craves.”

Matthew persuaded Plec to let Stefan die because killing Damon seemed like a “obvious choice.”

Stefan sacrificed himself to save his brother, and Damon married Elena at the end of Season 8 of “The Vampire Diaries.”