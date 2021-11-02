Early voting in Virginia is at an all-time high as McAuliffe and Youngkin compete in a razor-thin race.

As Virginia voters go to the polls on Tuesday for the gubernatorial election, polls show a very close contest.

As the former co-chief executive of Carlye Groups Inc. tries to become the state’s first Republican governor since Bob McDonnell in 2009, three of the previous four surveys have Youngkin leading McAulliffe. According to FiveThirtyEight polls, the two candidates are statistically tied.

Youngkin is running on a platform of eliminating critical race theory from schools, improving teacher wages, investing in special education programs, fully supporting law enforcement, implementing voter ID legislation, and creating 400,000 jobs.

The governor’s race in Virginia could be decided by fights over public education. McAuliffe is the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and served in senior positions in both Bill and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. Because the state law prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms, McAuliffe did not seek reelection in 2018.

McAuliffe’s goal this time is to cut healthcare premiums and prescription drug prices, ban assault weapons, boost the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024, make childcare more affordable, develop affordable housing, and give paid sick, family, and medical leave.

The campaign in Virginia could be a preview of what to expect in the midterm elections next November, since Republican triumphs in 1993 and 2009 followed the GOP regaining control of the House in 1994 and 2010. Following the election of former President Trump, Democrats took control of the governor’s mansion in 2017 and went on to retake the House in 2018.

Many parents oppose the teaching of critical race theory, which is not already taught in Virginia’s K-12 schools, according to exit surveys in Virginia.

“We will not teach our children to see everything through the lens of racism,” Youngkin stated at a demonstration outside of Richmond on Monday, to rousing applause.

The epidemic may also play a role in the election, as Youngkin has stated that he will repeal school-based mask laws and allow parents to decide what is best for their children. McAulliffe, on the other hand, backs current pandemic safeguards and says he’ll keep enforcing vaccine regulations for public employees, healthcare personnel, and teachers. McAuliffe want to incentivize as many individuals as possible to be vaccinated.

