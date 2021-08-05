Early Leaks Tease Kirara Hoshi’s Cursed Technique in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 154 [Spoilers]

Early spoilers for Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” have surfaced, revealing that Kirara Hoshi will reveal her cursed skill in the forthcoming chapter. The third-year student at Jujutsu High is also likely to be familiar with Panda.

The leaks for Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” have been published by Twitter user Ducky. According to the leaks, the next chapter will focus on Megumi Fushiguro and Panda.

Megumi and Panda will eventually have to fight Kirara. Meanwhile, Kirara’s cursed method, which is linked to magnets, will be featured in Chapter 154.

Kinji Hakari, on the other hand, appears to be unaware of Yuji Itadori’s undercover mission in his illicit combat circuit.

Meanwhile, it will be revealed in Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” that Kirara is aware of Panda’s plans. She grows skeptical about Panda’s true goals when she sees him hanging out with Itdaori and Fushiguro.

She is about to phone Hakari and alert him of Panda’s strange behavior when Fushiguro intervenes.

Itadori finally meets Hakari in Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Megumi, Itadori, and the others learned about Hakari, who was working as a bookie for an underground fight club, in Chapter 153 of the manga.

The club was located in Tochigi Prefecture, inside a multilevel parking garage. The fighters were not allowed to employ any cursed techniques during the battles, and the audience were primarily non-sorcerers.

Megumi and Itadori, who were planning to enter the fight club, were told that the combatants might be curse users.

Megumi told Itadori that they needed to get rid of their Jujutsu High uniforms since Hakari had been suspended from the academy and would flee if he discovered they were from there.

They were later halted by the guard at the fight club’s entrance. However, they were able to persuade him and an unnamed club executive to let them in.

Itadori was allowed to fight, but Fushiguro was only allowed to watch the battles because his boss (Hakari) disliked him. Panda and Itadori fought in the first combat.

Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Monday. Manga Plus and Viz will have the chapter available online.