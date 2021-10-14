Early Leaks Tease A New Character In The Culling Game in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 162.

Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori come back after a one-week sabbatical to resume the action in the ongoing Culling Game. Early leaks and spoilers for Chapter 162 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” have surfaced, revealing a new character who appears to be a player.

Ducky, a Twitter user, released spoilers for Chapter 162 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Yuji is recognized by Amai, and they look to be from the same hometown.

They can also track down Higuruma’s location. Remi appears to be one of the first players in the Culling Game, according to the teasers. Remi and Amai both admit to knowing where Higuruma is.

Higuruma is currently in Shinjuku. Megumi and Yuji pursue Higuruma, although they do it in distinct directions. Megumi and Yuji were separated and placed in various areas after they entered the barrier.

A man with a tattoo appears near the end of Chapter 162 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” He’s most likely another participant in the game.

Megumi and Yuji were getting set to approach the barrier in Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Yuji was advised by Megumi to be wary of reincarnated sorcerers from the past.

He said that these sorcerers were from a different era and had a different perspective on life. These former sorcerers, Megumi explained, enjoy killing others because they hail from a time when fighting to the death was commonplace.

He also advised Yuji that Higuruma and Kashimo were most likely ancient sorcerers, and that they shouldn’t expect any negotiations.

As they approached the barrier, a Kogane emerged and informed them that they were about to engage a dangerous game taking place on the other side, asking if they were willing to proceed.

Megumi’s participation was announced by the Kogane. Yuji and Megumi were separated and placed in different pre-determined locations after passing through the black barrier.

Both Megumi and Yuji confronted powerful players as the chapter continued. Megumi was approached by a player named Remi, and Yuji was attacked by Hanyu.

Chapter 162 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the chapter online. The physical copy will be delivered on Monday.