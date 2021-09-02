Early Leaks Suggest How Powerful Hakari Is in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 157 [Spoilers].

Kirara’s method has been defeated by Megumi Fushiguro. Yuji Itadori, on the other hand, is still fighting Hakari. The latest “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 157 leaks hint at Hakari and Itadori’s feud.

Hakari proves to be a formidable opponent, as Itadori receives the pounding of his life. Hakari also kicks Itadori out of the monitor room.

Ducky, a Twitter user, released spoilers for Chapter 157 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” hinting that Fushiguro, Panda, and Itadori will be able to persuade Hakari and Kirara to join their cause.

Fushiguro discovered his rabbits were marked with an Acrux star in the previous chapter, but the door had Gacrux written on it.

Kirara adds that her cursed technology identifies cursed energy and treats Shikagami and sorcerers alike.

Panda was also marked with a star and a phrase, according to Fushiguro.

The Imai star was placed on Panda’s body, whereas the Acrux star was placed on Fushiguro’s. Fushiguro deduced that the foundation of Kirara’s technique was a constellation in the chapter. Kirara was worried that Fushiguro would figure out a means to counter her strategy.

Finally, Fushiguro deduced that it was the constellation of the Southern Cross. If Fushiguro kept figuring out her next move, he’d be able to get inside Hakari’s room, Kirara noted.

She made the decision to put everything she had into stopping him. They were all given a star that would control their motions, according to Kirara’s method. Panda and Fushiguro might be able to get close to one other, while Kirara might be able to get close to the door.

However, Fushiguro and Panda recognized that there must be one more star that they can use to go closer to Kirara.

Fushiguro eventually found the fifth star in the parking lot. Kirara’s method was called Love Rendezvous, and it used five stars with a Southern Cross design to target any cursed energy, according to the chapter.

Kirara was awestruck, but she revealed that she could still throw things at him. Fushiguro’s Divine Dog attacked her before she could toss one. Fushiguro kidnaps Kirara near the end of the chapter and asks her to listen to what he has to say.

Chapter 157 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. The chapter’s digital edition will be released by Viz and Manga Plus.