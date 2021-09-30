Early Leaks From Chapter 161 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Tease Yuji And Megumi’s Battles In The Culling Game [Spoilers]

Inside the colonies, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori, Kinji Hakari, and Panda are playing the Culling Game. Early leaks from Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” suggest that Megumi and Yuji will be separated and fight their own fights.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has released the spoilers for Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Megumi gets blown away in the next episode and is left to battle alone. Megumi and Yuji will both begin facing new opponents.

Yuji is up against a sorcerer who preys on inexperienced sorcerers. This player appears to be acquainted with Yuji. A woman strikes Megumi in another location.

Megumi asks the woman if she knows anything about Higuruma during the duel. She does say, though, that if he becomes her knight, she will divulge everything. Megumi declines to respond.

Kenjaku came in front of Sasaki, who was laying on a futon, in the previous chapter. She was taken aback when she saw the ancient magician. Kenjaku informed her that she was trapped inside the Culling Game’s barrier.

Because she was not freely participating, Sasaki discovered she had the option to opt out of the game. He told her that if she wanted to, she could wake up outside the barrier.

Sasaki was perplexed and questioned if she was hallucinating. Kenjaku stated that she was trapped between reality and a dream, and that this was a curse. She opted to awaken inside the barrier after he reached out to her.

It was an old acquaintance named Iguchi who called her name as she awoke. They were surrounded by folks who had no idea what they were talking about. They were somewhere between Hirose and Kotodai Street, according to Iguchi.

Panda, Yuji, Kinji, Megumi, and Kirara discussed their move before entering the colonies in the second half of the chapter.

They were seeking for a woman named Angel but couldn’t find her on Kogane’s list. Kinji questioned if the players were referring to themselves by their real names.

Later, Kinji said that he and Panda would move to Tokyo No. 2, while Megumi and Yuji would go to Tokyo No. 1. Meanwhile, Kirara was instructed to remain outside the barrier and observe the situation.

This Sunday, Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the digital version of the chapter.