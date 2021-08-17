During the pandemic, contactless payment transactions skyrocketed.

During the pandemic, contactless purchases were more popular, with Visa reporting a 30 percent increase in tap-to-pay transactions year over year.

Nearly half of clients prefer contactless payments for their safety, according to a poll of small company owners in eight countries. Another 48% stated they would not shop there if contactless payment was not available.

According to the report, 67 percent of businesses sought a new approach to fulfill consumer demand and keep their operations running throughout the epidemic, while 78 percent of customers changed their payment methods.

According to the report, “this transition to digital-first commerce and technology like contactless payments has ushered in a new generation of consumer inclinations that will have ripple effects on the global economy for years to come.”

If contactless payment options were implemented, 63 percent of respondents stated they would switch to a new business.

In comparison to 44 percent of Gen X and 38 percent of baby boomers, 56 percent of millennials indicated they are more inclined to avoid purchasing at a store that does not accept contactless payments.

Contactless payment was designed to save customers time by allowing them to tap instead of swipe their credit or debit card. Customers could load their cards into their devices and have the payment mechanism there, eliminating the need to take out their wallet to execute a transaction during the pandemic.

During the epidemic, contactless payment and curbside pickup became extremely popular, as customers used smartphone apps to pay for their food, groceries, and other necessities.

“People didn’t want to touch surfaces, turn over their credit or debit cards, or punch in their pin on the keypad when the epidemic hit,” Andrew Laudato, chief operating officer of the health and wellness shop The Vitamin Shoppe, told CNBC.

“Contactless payments are here to stay, and their adoption will accelerate as countries around the world continue to boost tap-to-pay transaction limits,” Rajat Taneja, Visa’s president of technology, added.