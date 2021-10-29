During a private argument, Zayn Malik ‘adamantly’ denies striking Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda.

Zayn Malik is refuting accusations that he hit his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, after an argument last week.

Although the origin of the altercation is unknown, insiders tell TMZ that Yolanda claims Malik “hit” her and is considering filing a police report.

Malik told the magazine on Thursday that during a disagreement with Yolanda Hadid, he did not go physical.

“I firmly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and I decline to provide any further specifics for the sake of my daughter,” he stated. “I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false charges and work to repair these family difficulties in private,” he added.

Prior to making his response, Malik sent a note on Twitter in which he addressed Hadid’s allegations.

“As you all know, I am a private person,” the singer added in the post, “and I very much want to establish a safe and quiet atmosphere for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in.”

“A location where intimate family concerns aren’t exposed for all to probe and pick apart on the public stage.” I agreed not to defend allegations coming from an altercation I had with a family member of my spouse’s who visited our home when my partner was gone many weeks ago in order to secure that space for her.” Malik went on to say that he wished to settle the conflict in private. “This was and still should be a private matter,” he said, “but it appears there is divisiveness for the time being, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family situation that would allow me to co-parent my daughter in the manner she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the public.”

Since 2015, Malik and Hadid have maintained an on-again, off-again relationship. The couple reunited in 2020 after a year-long separation. Sources said the model was expecting the couple’s first child soon after their reconnection.