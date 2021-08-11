During a multi-agency investigation in New Mexico, nearly 80 missing children were discovered.

The operation, entitled Operation Rescue Me, was launched on May 1, according to a news release released by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 21.

78 children have been found so far, with two remaining missing. According to the press announcement, three children were retrieved and the remaining 75 were located.

Recovered juveniles, according to ICE, are individuals who were listed as missing or runaways in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system. These children were reunited with their guardians and removed from the NCIC system.

According to US law enforcement, the operation is still ongoing.

Officers acquired their first lead when they found a youngster residing in Mexico, and the operation lasted two months. According to ICE, two investigations into missing juveniles have been opened for child sexual abuse by relatives.

Officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the United States Marshals Service (USMS), and local law enforcement agencies were involved.

“We will stay true to our purpose of protecting the most vulnerable in our communities, which includes at-risk youth who may come from terrible home settings, be homeless, or be subjected to internet enticement. Increased risk factors lead to an increase in the number of runaways who are vulnerable to sexual exploitation and human trafficking “Homeland Security Investigations El Paso special agent in charge Erik P. Breitzke “HSI will continue to partner with local law enforcement to reduce the number of missing children and educate the community on this increasing problem in our society.” said the organization. Southern New Mexico and West Texas are included under Breitzke’s jurisdiction.