Due to the expiration of Aaron Boone’s contract, the Yankees’ manager may not return for the 2022 MLB season.

Following the team’s 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild-Card Game, significant changes could be on the way for the New York Yankees. Aaron Boone’s contract with the Red Sox ends at the end of the season, and he may have managed the team’s final game Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

For the past four seasons, Boone has guided the Yankees to the playoffs each year. Under Boone, the Yankees have never made it to the World Series, and this is the first time they haven’t even made it to the ALDS.

“Obviously, my contract is up, and I haven’t had any conversations with anyone about it, so we’ll see,” Boone said Tuesday night to reporters. “It’s great to be here. I enjoy going to work with this group, and I especially enjoy working with this particular group of players. We’ll have to wait and see.” The Yankees trailed the Red Sox for the whole ninth inning on Tuesday, as ace Gerrit Cole was unable to get out of the third. The New York Yankees missed the chance to host the Wild-Card Game by losing their last regular-season series at Yankee Stadium to the Tampa Bay Rays.

For the majority of the 2021 season, there was talk that Boone might not be back in 2022. Boone’s management of the pitching staff and lineup decisions has been questioned at times, particularly during a two-year era when the team was largely unsuccessful.

In his first four years as Yankees manager, Aaron Boone has yet to win a World Series. In 1922, a Yankees manager was allowed to manage for a fifth year without having won a championship.

Aaron Boone is fifth all-time among managers with 450 games managed, with a.601 lifetime win percentage (276 managers). The postseason is also used to evaluate Yankees managers, but that’s better than Bobby Cox, Earl Weaver, and Sparky Anderson (everyone but Dave Roberts, Joe McCarthy and 2 others) Despite having a budget nearly three times that of the Rays, the Yankees failed to live up to expectations as American League favorites, finishing eight games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

In two of Boone’s four seasons as Yankees manager, bitter rival Boston has knocked New York out of the playoffs. Under Boone, the Yankees have only made one trip to the ALCS.

“The league has narrowed the gap between us and them,” Boone remarked. “Every facet of our game needs to improve. It’s not only the Red, after all. Brief News from Washington Newsday.