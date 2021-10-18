Due to shortages, you might not be able to find these eight products on store shelves.

Product shortages are impacting shops across the United States, spiraling down to the consumer level, as the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are pushed to their limits by the congestion of container ships waiting to be offloaded.

The dearth of truck drivers to transfer goods throughout the retail market is exacerbating the problems that merchants are having, despite President Biden’s announcement last week that the ports will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to try to alleviate the congestion.

LOOK: Flotillas of cargo ships and stacks of shipping containers clogged the Port of Los Angeles after an agreement was reached to transition to 24/7 operations to break a supply-chain snarl. https://t.co/Gq0apjBd2k pic.twitter.com/elNkrVfmty https://t.co/Gq0apjBd2k Many things’ costs have risen, while others are scarce, if available at all, until the situation stabilizes. Some businesses have set limits on high-demand commodities in order to ensure that more customers can get these necessities.

Here’s a peek at some of the things that may be available in limited numbers in the near future.

Toilet PaperAgain, a toilet paper shortage is putting pressure on shops and consumers who can’t get their hands on the necessary paper products. Consumers reported on social media as early as August that aisles were depleted of toilet paper, as some customers began stockpiling the critical item in anticipation of a new wave of the virus, similar to what happened during the pandemic’s peak in 2020.

According to Fox News and USA Today, toilet paper is difficult to come by due to wood pulp shortages, and only 60% of product orders are being shipped out.

Beverages with Carbonation

The cost of manufacturing CO2 to create the carbonation in these beverages has skyrocketed, resulting in a shortage of those bubbly drinks. According to USA Today, fertilizer facilities that make carbon dioxide have restricted their output, which means that consumers may not be able to find their favorite carbonated beverages on store shelves.

Chicken

The problem of chicken shortages, which began in May, is still ongoing. Not only is the lack of chicken harming consumers, who are cooking more at home, but restaurant chains are also feeling the squeeze, raising prices and limiting certain chicken menu items as a result of the shortfall.

Coffee

The coffee bean production in Brazil has been harmed by one of the worst droughts in recent memory. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.