Due to rising prices, homebuyer sentiment plummets in August.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, single-family home buying sentiment declined 5 points in August to 75, its lowest level in almost a year.

Construction costs, supply limitations, and rising property prices all contributed to the fall. It’s the lowest level of interest in buying a property since July 2020.

Traffic prospective buyers declined 5 points to 60, and sales conditions dropped 5 points to 81. According to the NAHB’s monthly confidence index, sales expectations remained stable at 81.

More than 56% of homes sold between April and June were within reach of families earning $79,000 or less. This represents a 5% decrease in home sales in the first quarter of 2021, and the lowest level of affordability since the first quarter of 2012.

Higher costs and material access concerns have resulted in lower levels of home building and even placed a halt on certain new home sales, according to NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.

By the fall, according to Dietz, bottlenecks should be alleviated, and the market will likely return to normal.