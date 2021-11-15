Due to a ‘contentious relationship,’ Britney Spears’ team wants her father excluded from post-conservatorship plans.

After nearly 14 years in conservatorship, Britney Spears’ team wants to make sure her father, Jamie Spears, is kept in the dark about her plans with her newfound freedom.

Last Monday, Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, filed filings seeking that only the judge and Spears’ lawyer be included in the 39-year-old singer’s post-conservatorship preparations.

According to TMZ, Spears’ team wrote out a “termination plan” that included private information about the singer’s two sons, income, medical history, and business interests.

The strategy is as follows: