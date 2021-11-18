Drug overdose deaths in the United States have recently reached a new high, and the pandemic is partly to blame.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of drug overdose deaths in the United States reached an all-time high in a 12-month period.

In the 12 months leading up to April, the CDC calculated that 100,306 people died from drug overdoses. The number of drug overdose deaths increased dramatically from 93,000 in 2020, implying that the pandemic may have played a factor.

Because of its highly addictive nature and the fact that it is 100 times more strong than morphine, substances like fentanyl have played a role. To improve the potency of the substances they sell, drug dealers combine fentanyl with heroin and other drugs.

There was also an upsurge in cocaine and methamphetamine-related overdose deaths.

Since 2015, the number of people dying from overdoses has risen, and overdose deaths now outnumber gun and car accidents combined.

The combination of potent illicit narcotics, social isolation caused by the pandemic, and mental illnesses like anxiety and despair has pushed the number of overdoses to new terrible heights. According to the Washington Post, opioid prescriptions have decreased as a result of the high number of overdose deaths.

The latest findings have been described as “devastating” by Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University expert on drug usage issues, who told the Associated Press that it is a “magnitude of overdose deaths we haven’t seen in this country.”

Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, remarked, “These are levels we’ve never seen before.”

According to the New York Times, many of the victims of these overdoses were young adults, with 70% of overdose deaths occurring between the ages of 25 and 55.

Many of those who are dying are addicts or have been in recovery before relapsing.

Every racial/ethnic group and age range saw a significant increase in overdose mortality. According to the Common Wealth Fund, despite having greater rates of overdoses than whites, Black overdoses have climbed by 45 percent, nearly twice white overdose rates.

California, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Kentucky have experienced the worst of the overdose epidemic, with their numbers rising by 50%, while Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Minnesota, Alaska, Nebraska, and Virginia have had their numbers rise by 40%.

President Biden's American Rescue Plan includes a $1.5 billion investment in preventing and treating substance misuse. Another $30 million will be spent on local programs for persons who are addicted to drugs or alcohol.