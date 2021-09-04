Drivers who break the Texas abortion law will have their legal fees covered by Lyft and Uber.

Following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas that threatens to sue anyone who assists women with abortion, ride-sharing businesses Lyft and Uber have pledged to reimburse drivers’ legal bills.

The new law gives private persons the right to sue anyone in the state who “assists or abets the performance or encouragement of an abortion.” If they drive women to an abortion clinic, rideshare drivers could face fines of up to $10,000.

Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer announced on Friday that they had established a Driver Legal Defense Fund to defray any legal bills for drivers who transport women to abortion clinics.

The new rule, according to Lyft, is “incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the essence of ridesharing, and our corporate principles.” As a result, the corporation will take steps to safeguard its employees.

“Imagine being a motorist and not knowing if giving someone a ride is against the law. Similarly, riders are never required to justify or even share where they are going and why they are there,” according to the statement.

“Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a doctor’s appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you because they are afraid of breaching the law. Both of these things are utterly unacceptable.”

In addition, Lyft will donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood to ensure that “transportation is never a barrier to healthcare access.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the same day that the firm will follow Lyft’s lead and fund their drivers’ legal bills.

“You’re right, @logangreen: drivers shouldn’t be put in danger to transport passengers where they want to go. Team @Uber is also participating and will reimburse legal costs in the same manner. “Thank you for the push,” he said on Twitter.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the new law, which took effect on Wednesday.

After six weeks, the measure prohibits abortions, which is when a fetal heartbeat may be detected.