Dr. Joseph Ladapo: Who Is He? Florida’s new Surgeon General has divisive views on vaccines and face masks.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a medical academic who has expressed skepticism about vaccines, mask mandates, and lockdowns as ways to combat the epidemic, was named the state’s new surgeon general by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

DeSantis, a Republican vying for reelection in 2022, has taken a firm stance against the COVID-19 limits. Ladapo, he said, has a “superb history” and “superb intellect” and will “bring outstanding leadership” to Florida’s public health operations.

Ladapo began his news conference with a fiery pledge, echoing the rhetoric of a governor who has scoffed at global and national attempts to combat the virus.

“Florida will utterly reject fear as a basis for public health policy. So fear is no longer an issue,” Ladapo remarked. “Unfortunately, that has been a centerpiece of health policy in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, and it is now over here. Date of expiration. It’s finished.”

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, an advocate of the @gbdeclaration’s eugenics lite “targeted protection” approach to #COVID19, was named Florida Surgeon General by @GovRonDeSantis yesterday. Florida has suffered a setback, and “COVID contrarian” physicians have triumphed. https://t.co/ijy2HXQNlt

The remarks received widespread notice and prompted questions about Ladapo’s credentials.

Ladapo earned a Ph.D. after graduating from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

According to one profile from the University of California Los Angeles, where he formerly worked as a researcher, his medical degree is from Harvard University. He’s also worked as a faculty member at New York University, as a staff fellow at the Food and Drug Administration, and completed a residency at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.

Public health efforts implemented to combat COVID-19 have been publicly rejected by Florida’s new surgeon general. Ladapo, like DeSantis, is skeptical about the usefulness of mask laws.

His cynicism extends to efforts to increase the number of Americans who are inoculated against the virus.

In his first press conference, Ladapo said of vaccines, “There is nothing remarkable about them compared to any other prophylactic measure.”

He chastised vaccine proponents for treating vaccinations “like a religion,” insisting that Florida will instead embrace “excellent health” measures such as weight loss, exercise, and eating fruits and vegetables.

He has also backed treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which are contentious and unproven.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been shown to significantly reduce the likelihood of catching the virus and the danger of a life-threatening infection.