Don’t put off filing your FAFSA.

Registration for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the College Scholarship Service (CSS) for the academic year 2022-23 began on October 1.

It’s an exciting — and frightening — moment for parents whose children are finishing high school and preparing to continue their education. More significantly, paying for the pursuit of knowledge is prohibitively expensive. This is why the FAFSA and CSS can help prospective college students and their parents avoid debt. There are numerous grants available through FAFSA that are not repaid.

It’s critical to file early. Did you know that the sooner you file your tax return, the more money you can get? If you apply during the first three months of open enrollment, you can earn twice as much financial aid as if you apply later. This emphasizes the importance of filing early and taking advantage of the opportunity.

Take into account the following:

Unfortunately, FAFSA does not cover everything, which is to be expected.

It’s common to be forced to take out debts that must be repaid. However, this does not imply that a student’s or their parents’ financial future is jeopardized as a result.

It’s fine if you qualify for further financial aid or loans but decide not to accept them. You can return them to FAFSA and they will not be applied to the amount you owe.

Having all of your documents ready to file will make the procedure run more smoothly and quickly, and having everything ready before you file is a crucial part of the process.

Judy Heft is the CEO and founder of Judith Heft & Associates, a financial and lifestyle concierge firm that has been helping customers stay financially organized for over 25 years. She is a qualified money coach and author of the book “How to Be Smart, Successful, and Organized with Your Money.” Visit www.judithheft.com for additional details.