Donald Trump Made Controversial Remarks About Justice Book Claims by Brett Kavanaugh and Michael Wolff

Donald Trump Made Controversial Remarks About Justice Brett Kavanaugh

According to Michael Wolff’s new book “Landslide,” Donald Trump stated he was “extremely upset” in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and other officials for not voting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“I could have appointed so many others, and everyone wanted me to,” Trump told Wolff.

“If I hadn’t saved his life, he wouldn’t be working at a law firm.” Who would have thought to hire him? Nobody. It’s a total embarrassment. Only I was able to save him.”

Trump would reminisce over lunches about how he saved Kavanaugh by sticking by him. Trump saw Kavanaugh’s refusal to vote to overturn the presidential election as a high-level betrayal.

Trump recounted the battle to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. “Practically every Senator contacted me and said, ‘Cut him loose sir, he’s killing us,’ and I told them I couldn’t,” he added.

“At considerable personal cost, I rescued his life and his career. Trump continued, “I battled hard for that guy and kept him.” He also remarked that he was “disappointed in him and his decisions,” and that “he simply lacked the fortitude to be a great justice.”

Trump also chastised Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for what he saw as a betrayal in not overturning the results following Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state. He reminded White House employees of how his poll numbers skyrocketed after Trump’s endorsement.

All three justices Trump appointed to the Supreme Court — Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett — betrayed Trump, but he kept “special bile” for Kavanaugh.

In the meanwhile, Kavanaugh and Barrett have not been as conservative as many on the left had hoped.

“More than in previous terms, Chief Justice Roberts was able to present a credible picture of a nonpartisan court, with Justices Breyer, Kagan, Kavanaugh, and Barrett in particular appearing to go out of their way to forge centrist alliances,” Cornell law professor Michael Dorf told the New York Times recently. “However, it appears that the justices have negotiated a temporary truce rather than a long-term agreement. Ideological differences will certainly resurface sooner rather than later, with high-profile abortion and gun control cases already on the docket for next term.”

This Supreme Court term, how many conservative justices joined liberals?

Kavanaugh has an 85% approval rating. Barrett’s percentage is 70%. 69 percent for Roberts Gorsuch has a 62 percent approval rating. Thomas has a 46% approval rating, whereas Alito has a 23% approval rating.

