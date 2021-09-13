Dolphins, Bengals, and Vikings are among the NFL Week 2 Predictions 2021’s upset picks and straight up winners.

On the first NFL Sunday of 2021, there were a lot of upsets, with eight of the 14 underdogs winning straight up. In Week 2, favorites should have a better chance, though the schedule is certain to offer a few surprises.

FanDuel Sportsbook has three upset choices for NFL Week 2 with betting odds.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (+152)

The Dolphins have a chance to push the Bills for the AFC East crown, not only in this game. Miami upset the New England Patriots on the road in Week 1 after an amazing 10-win season. Despite Mac Jones’ impressive start in the NFL, the Dolphins only handed up 16 points. After being stymied by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Buffalo, Josh Allen and the Bills offense could struggle against a strong Miami defense.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears (+128)

If the Bears don’t have an excellent defense, it could be a long season. With a 156.1 passer rating in the opener, Matthew Stafford shredded Chicago’s secondary. With Andy Dalton at quarterback, the Bears will have few, if any, explosive plays. Joe Burrow showed minimal rust in the opener, which is a good sign given his knee setback last year. Burrow has a talented receiving corps that could cause defenses problems all year.

Arizona Cardinals (+176) vs Minnesota Vikings

Following their startling 38-13 upset over Tennessee, the Cardinals are almost destined to decline. For the second week in a row, Chandler Jones will not have five sacks, and Kyler Murray will find it difficult to repeat his five-touchdown performance against a better Minnesota defense. The Vikings’ defense only allowed six points in the final 34 minutes of their Week 1 loss to the Bengals. If it hadn’t been for a controversial call on a Dalvin Cook fumble, the Vikings would have been up 1-0.