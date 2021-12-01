Dodgers, Yankees, and Braves reportedly interested in NL MVP free agent.

Just hours before the probable lockout on Thursday, the best position player in MLB free agency remains unsigned. Freddie Freeman is still on the open market, despite the fact that Corey Seager, Max Scherzer, and Marcus Semien have all signed rich contracts with new teams.

Freeman has spent his whole career with the Atlanta Braves, and it was long anticipated that the 2021 World Series champions would keep him. The two parties have yet to reach an agreement, allowing another team to entice the veteran away from Atlanta.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are both interested in Freeman. According to Morosi, the Boston Red Sox could be a good fit for Freeman.

Today’s great free agent to keep an eye on is Freddie Freeman. While many expected him to return to Atlanta, according to @JonHeyman, the Yankees and Dodgers are among the teams interested. Freeman may also be a good fit for the Red Sox. @MLBNetwork @MLB According to reports, Freeman has been seeking $180 million for the past six years. To me, this seems reasonable. If that’s all there is to it, the Braves should just pay him.

Given how calm the offseason has been, both Los Angeles and New York have cash to spend. Seager and Scherzer both left the Dodgers in free agency. The Yankees have yet to sign a major-league free agent or make a trade.

With Seager gone, the Dodgers may be able to shuffle their infielders and make room for Freeman at first base. The Yankees have yet to re-sign Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman they acquired at the trade deadline.

Boston has been very quiet this season and might benefit from the addition of a regular first baseman.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Freeman is looking for a six-year, $180 million deal. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Freeman has already turned down Atlanta’s five-year, $135 million offer.

Freeman is one of MLB’s most reliable and underappreciated players. In the 2021 regular season, the 32-year-old hit.300/.393/.503 with 31 home runs and a league-high 120 runs scored. In 16 playoff games, Freeman had a 1.045 OPS, guiding the Braves to their first championship in 26 years.

The Braves have checked in on A’s star first baseman Matt Olson, likely as a backup plan in the event that Freddie Freeman leaves free agency. Most people can’t imagine Freeman in any other uniform, but the Braves want to be ready.

Freeman came out on top. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.