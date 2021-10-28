Do you think you’ll need a fourth COVID shot? According to the CDC, the following people will require an additional dose.

According to new advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain Americans should get a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine.

Individuals over the age of 18 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should have a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine six months after receiving their third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, according to the CDC. According to ABC News, the fourth dose can be any of the three vaccines available, including the Johnson & Johnson injection.

The CDC announced the new guidelines on Tuesday, stating that people who are severely and moderately immunocompromised include cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and HIV patients, among others.

The COVID vaccination dose would be in addition to the booster injections for immunocompromised people that the CDC approved in August.

Immunocompromised people account for around 2% of the population in the United States, or 9 million people, according to the CDC.

The fourth dose is distinct from the booster shot, according to the CDC, because immunocompromised patients may not have received a full immune response from the first two doses of the vaccine.

According to the CDC, more than 13.7 million people in the United States have gotten booster shots, accounting for more than 7% of the population.

The negative effects of the booster doses, according to the CDC, are comparable to those of the second dosage of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot, including arm soreness, fatigue, and headache.

The CDC’s warning comes after a study from Johns Hopkins University found that vaccinated immunocompromised persons were 485 times more likely than other vaccinated people to be hospitalized or die from COVID, according to The Independent.

According to CNN, fully vaccinated, immunocompromised people account for roughly 44% of COVID breakthrough cases that necessitate hospitalization, and they are more prone to transmit the virus to people in close contact with them.

According to the CDC, almost 190.7 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for 57.5 percent of the US population.