Do you have a Roku? YouTube TV will be shutting down soon. Here’s Everything You Should Know.

If you’re a Roku subscriber, you might lose access to YouTube next month as a corporate feud between Roku and Google drags on.

Roku and Google have been engaged in a bitter verbal battle for the better part of this year. It all began in April, when Roku subscribers received an email informing them that they might no longer be able to utilize YouTube TV due to a contract disagreement with Google.

Roku accused its partner of “unfair and anti-competitive data sharing conditions” that it considered unacceptable in the statement. Google retaliated by accusing Roku of cancelling their agreement “in bad faith.” Negotiations between Google and Roku for a new contract are still ongoing as of press time, with the fate of YouTube TV for Roku consumers hanging in the balance.

Here are some key details regarding the dispute and what it could mean for you:

It’s a fight for data access and special treatment.

Roku has accused Google of exploiting its market power to force it to accept contract conditions that are unfair in their favor, as stated in their letter.

Roku issued a statement on Oct. 21 informing users of the status of their talks with Google. In complaint, Roku accused Google of “blatant retribution and monopoly behaviour,” as well as pursuing unreasonable ad revenue concessions and deliberately discriminating against Roku notwithstanding their agreement.

Roku claimed that Google pressured it to prioritize YouTube over other content providers. Google was also “demanding search, voice, and data functions that they do not insist on from other streaming platforms,” according to the report. These assertions, according to Google, are “baseless, “However, according to CNBC, the corporation did insist on “a special shelf for YT search results.” After December 9, Roku users may lose access to YouTube TV. Anyone who buys a Roku TV in the future could be impacted the most by the company’s legal battle with Google.

Roku Senior Vice President Scott Rosenberg stated there was no news on talks with Google about a new deal during an earnings call on Nov. 4.

He went on to say that the purpose of the conversations with Google was to assure the best possible customer experience, not to make money.

"One thing I'd want to point out is that, as we have stated, it's not about the money; it's about our ability to produce.