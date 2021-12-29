Did somebody win the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, December 28?

The estimated $201 million jackpot, with a cash value of $145.2 million, was not won in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.

With a gold Mega Ball of 4, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 5, 8, 31, 38. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

There were no grand prize winners, and no instant millionaires, as a result of the most recent drawing. A $1 million prize would have been awarded if a player had hit the Match 5. They would have won a $3 million reward if they had matched five numbers with the Megaplier purchase.

Despite the fact that there were no large winners in the most recent drawing, the night produced a slew of other little rewards.

Thirty-five players each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, seven players won $30,000 after hitting Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball with a 3X Megaplier buy. The other Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is anticipated to be worth $221 million, with a cash option worth $159.6 million. On Friday, December 31, the numbers will be drawn.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their rewards. Those who opt for an annuity receive a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.