Did Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, deceive Congress?

Sworn testimony of Amazon higher-ups to Congress, including former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has been directly contradicted by multiple investigations and stories by news sources, including the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. According to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, five members of Congress wrote to current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

“I strongly encourage you [CEO Andy Jassy] to take advantage of this opportunity to correct the record and provide the Committee with sworn, truthful, and accurate responses to this request as we consider whether referring this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation is appropriate,” the five members write.

Following Reuters’ most recent investigation into Amazon’s shady business practices in India, calls for Amazon and other large internet giants to be broken up have resurfaced. According to Reuters, organisations representing millions of brick-and-mortar businesses in India have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to take action against Amazon.

According to Reuters, an Amazon spokeswoman stated, “Amazon and its executives did not mislead the committee, and we have refuted and attempted to correct the record on the false media publications in question… We have an internal policy that restricts the use of individual seller data to produce Amazon private label products, which goes beyond any other retailer’s policy that we’re aware of. Any claims that this policy has been broken are investigated and appropriate action is taken.” Amazon has yet to comment on whether they are looking into the claims made in the most recent Reuters piece.

Bezos’ opening remarks before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law last year, before stepping down as CEO, stated that “Amazon should be probed.” All significant institutions, whether corporations, government organizations, or non-profits, should be scrutinized. It is our obligation to ensure that we pass such a test with flying colors.”