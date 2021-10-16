Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on October 15th?

Following the failure to find a winner for the $84 million grand prize with a cash option of $58.9 million on Friday night’s lottery drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased. The most recent drawing, however, resulted in multiple smaller monetary awards.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the winning numbers were 3, 20, 31, 34, 65, with a gold Mega Ball of 18. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Because the most recent Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed, the jackpot will rise to $94 million, with a cash value of $66 million.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the next jackpot drawing will take place. A player from New York hit the Match 5 after the Tuesday night drawing, winning $1 million. The player would have won $3 million if they had matched five numbers with the 3X Megaplier.

There were 13 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, just three players won $30,000 by matching four digits plus the gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier.

The remaining Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Lottery winners have the option of receiving their winnings as a lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.