Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on November 30th?

Following the Tuesday night lottery drawing, which produced no winner for the $102 million grand prize, the newest Mega Millions jackpot will continue to rise.

On Tuesday, November 30th, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 7, 8, 26, 30, 39, with a gold Mega Ball of 17. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

The jackpot went unclaimed since there were no grand prize winners in the Tuesday lottery drawing of $102 million with a cash option of $74.2 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is expected to be worth $112 million, with a $81.5 million cash value. On Friday, December 3, the numbers will be drawn.

Despite the fact that there was no grand prize winner, a Texas player hit the Match 5 and earned $1 million. However, if the player had purchased the 2X Megaplier, their total winnings for the night would have been $2 million.

Aside from the one instant millionaire, the night resulted in a number of minor victories. There were 19 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball.

Meanwhile, five players who bought the Megaplier were able to hit the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball, netting them a total of $20,000 in wins. The other prizes from the evening ranged from $2 to $1,000.

If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, you can choose to receive your prize as a one-time lump sum payment or as an annuity.

Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. The jackpot has a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of being won.