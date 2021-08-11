Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on August 10th?

Following Tuesday’s night lottery drawing, which produced no winners for the $208 million grand prize, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise. There were no instant millionaires as a result of the most recent lotto draw.

A $1 million prize was up for grabs for players who hit the Match 5. Players who hit the Match 5 with a Megaplier, on the other hand, could have earned $2 million.

On Tuesday, August 10, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 29, 45, 50, 59, 62, with a gold Mega Ball of 12. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

The jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions drawing is anticipated to be worth $225 million, with a cash value of $161.2 million. On Friday, August 13th, the numbers will be selected.

On Tuesday night, there were no instant millionaires, but some gamers were able to win smaller cash rewards.

There were 15 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, two gamers each won $20,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball with a Megaplier.

The rest of the night’s prizes ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Mega Millions jackpot winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their grand prize money.

Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.