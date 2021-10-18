Details, Synopsis, and How To Watch ‘Takt Op. Destiny’ Episode 3 Online [Spoilers].

Takt and Cosette’s lives were dramatically changed by a public concert. Cosette was turned into Destiny, a Musicart. She is now prepared to fight alongside her conductor, Takt.

The official website has revealed sneak stills and a summary for the third episode of “Takt Op. Destiny,” titled “Awakening -Journey.” Destiny’s primary purpose, according to the spoilers, is to defeat all D2s. Takt is entrusted with the baton to lead her Musicart, Destiny, in the meantime.

In Episode 3, two new characters will be introduced: Lenny, a conductor, and Titan, a Musicart. The New York Symphonica is their name.

D2s assaulted a symphony hall ten years ago, killing a prominent conductor called Kenji Asahina, Takt’s father, in Episode 2.

Takt began learning the piano when his father died and eventually became a master of the instrument. He used the instrument to pour his wrath into tunes.

Meanwhile, Symphonica’s leader spoke to the inhabitants, warning them not to play music since it would entice the D2s to attack.

Takt, Cosette, and Anna’s backstories were also included in this episode. Takt was engrossed in music as Cosette looked after him. A D2 assaulted Takt and Cosette near the end of the episode, and their lives were forever changed.

“It all started ten years ago,” says the narrator. The Boston Tragedy had D2s invading Boston and a blood-soaked music hall. Takt Asahina’s father, Kenji Asahina, was the conductor who perished in that catastrophe. Following the death of his father, the child devotes himself to playing the piano, expressing his wrath through his compositions. According to Crunchyroll, “the female who took care of him was a girl named Cosette, who looked exactly like Destiny.”

Kouki Uchiyama plays Takt Asahina, Satoshi Hino plays Lenny, Reina Ueda plays Hell, Miku It plays Titan, Kaede Hondo plays Anna Schneider, Inori Minase plays Heaven, Eiji Hanawa plays Sagan, Daisuke Namikawa plays Shindler, Sumire Uesaka plays Walküre, Yumiri Hanamori plays Carmen, Shion Wakayama plays Destiny, Natsu Yorita plays Mok

Crunchyroll will air Episode 3 of “Takt Op.Destiny” on Tuesday. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.