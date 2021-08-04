Details on how to watch ‘Scarlet Nexus’ Episode 6 live online, including spoilers

In “Scarlet Nexus” Episode 6, Kasane Randall, armed with a knife, prepares to attack Yuito Sumeragi. “A Doomed Tomorrow” is the title of the new episode.

Arashi Spring and the other new recruits are shown confronting an unseen enemy in the official promo trailer for “Scarlet Nexus” Episode 6. The future episode will most likely handle the cliffhanger from Episode 5, in which Kasane wanted to stab Yuito to death.

Chief Sumeragi discovered in the last episode that a huge number of Others had moved into Suoh’s heart. Meanwhile, the defense system was out of commission, and they were unable to eliminate the threat.

The team was unable to restrain or battle the Others because Psynet was offline. Yuito and the others were having a hard time dealing with the growing number of Others.

Wataru notified Yuito that Arahabaki, Suoh’s computer system, had been shut down and that they were in an emergency.

The cause of the alarm was unknown to Wataru, but he was certain the Others had disabled their defense system. Yuito was perplexed, but Wataru told him that he would endeavor to bring Psynet back up.

“As Karen’s uprising gains traction, Yuito and New Himuka’s men are under siege. Fubuki commands a group of followers and tells Yuito to make sure his father is protected. According to Funimation, the synopsis for Episode 5 reads, “Karen publicly confesses a reason, and Yuito has a surprising encounter.”

Asami Seto plays Kasane Randall, Junya Enoki plays Yuito Sumeragi, Yumi Hara plays Kyoka Eden, Yuuma Uchida plays Nagi Karman, Yui Horie plays Arashi Spring, Tomomi Mineuchi plays Hanabi Ichijo, Ryota Takeuchi plays Gemma Garrison, Nobuyuki Hiyama plays Karen Travers, Marika Kouno plays Tsugumi Nazar, Asuk

The Oral Cigarettes play the opening theme, “Red Criminal,” and Yamato performs the concluding theme, “Fire.”

On Funimation, fans can watch “Scarlet Nexus” Episode 6 online. On Thursday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.