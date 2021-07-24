Details on how to watch ‘Scarlet Nexus’ Episode 4 live online, including spoilers

Kasane believes the new Himuka administration is behind her sister Naomi’s disappearance, while the Other Suppression Force is concealing something significant.

The fourth episode of “Scarlet Nexus,” titled “Red Strings,” is expected to dive deeper into the conspiracy. The forthcoming episode’s advertising clip shows Gemma, Yuito, Kasane, and the others fighting Commander Karen, who appears to be the mastermind behind everything.

Kasane wakes up in her dream, where she meets her sister, Naomi, in Episode 3 of “Scarlet Nexus.” They spent a brief moment together, but then something unexpected happened, and the sisters were back on the battlefield in the middle of an operation.

Naomi was converted into a massive two-faced monster after something terrible happened to her. Soon after, the monster began attacking Kasane, Yuito, and the rest of the squad’s soldiers.

Major General Fubuki arrived soon after, and the creature vanished. Kasane was inconsolable when she inquired about her sister with Fubuki. The team was told by Fubuki to keep quiet about the incident. He informed the squad that Naomi had died during the operation and that he would report it to them.

Kasane became enraged after hearing Fubuki. Gemma, on the other hand, told her that they had to obey the Major General’s orders.

“Something goes badly wrong with Naomi, leaving her fellow soldiers bewildered and perplexed. When they’re told to keep quiet, it’s evident there’s more to it. Kasane reveals a stunning secret to Yuito, and the Seto and Kyoka platoons meet an unexpected foe,” according to Funimation’s official synopsis for Episode 3.

Asami Seto plays Kasane Randall, Junya Enoki plays Yuito Sumeragi, Yumi Hara plays Kyoka Eden, Yuuma Uchida plays Nagi Karman, Yui Horie plays Arashi Spring, Tomomi Mineuchi plays Hanabi Ichijo, Ryota Takeuchi plays Gemma Garrison, Nobuyuki Hiyama plays Karen Travers, Marika Kouno plays Tsugumi Nazar

On Funimation, fans can watch Episode 4 of “Scarlet Nexus” online. On Thursday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.