Details on how to watch ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 213 live online [spoilers].

It’s time for Kashin Koji and Jigen to go head-to-head. Jigen will discover the true cause for Koji’s creation after Amado’s betrayal. Koji exposes his actual identity in Episode 213 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Amado seeks refuge in the Hidden Leaf Village, and the secrets of Otsutsuki and Kara will eventually emerge as a result of his defection. The secret Kara organization will most certainly be revealed to the Seventh Hokage and the rest of the community.

However, whether or not Hidden Leaf Village can trust Amado remains to be seen. It’s feasible that he’ll turn on Naruto and the others for selfish gain.

The struggle between Koji and Jigen will also be included in the forthcoming episode, titled “True Identity.” The action moments in the film are shown, and it appears that the conflict will be furious.

Amado kidnapped Shikadai in the last episode and decided to use him as a negotiating chip to get sanctuary in the hamlet. Shikadai’s neck was encircled by a bomb. Surprisingly, the bomb’s detonator was hidden inside Amado’s skull.

“Amado, a key member of Kara’s research and development team, kidnaps Shikadai and seeks refuge in the Leaf Village. He pledges to tell them whatever he knows in exchange. Despite the fact that he is someone they cannot trust, the Hokage gets directly involved in the negotiations because Shikadai’s life is on the line. Back in Kara’s hideout, Koji Kashin and Jigen clash, each trying to figure out what the other’s goal is,” according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of Episode 212.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

This Sunday, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 213 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.