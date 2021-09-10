Details for watching ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 215 live online: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Isshiki Otsutsuki is focused on his new yacht, Kawaki, which is now berthed in Konohagakure.

On TV Tokyo, the official synopsis for Episode 215 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” has been released, exposing Isshiki’s strategy. Isshiki is looking for a new ship after being ejected from his last ship, Jigen.

In the meantime, Naruto and Sasuke are getting ready to face Isshiki. The good news is that, according to Amado’s insight, there will be no element of surprise this time. Even for the Seventh Hokage, though, Isshiki’s abilities remain mysterious and deadly.

Boruto declares his willingness to fight alongside Naruto and Sasuke as they prepare for the battle. Boruto is asked by Sasuke if he is willing to die for Konohagakure.

Kashin Koji and Jigen battled it out at the Kara hideout in the final episode of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” It would be hard to stop Jigen if he regained the Otsutsuki clan’s powers, Koji feared.

Koji burned down Jigen with natural flames, forcing the Otsutsuki to disclose his true nature.

“At Kara’s hideout, Koji Kashin and Jigen begin their combat. It will be hard to stop Jigen if the Otsutsuki Clan regains its control. Before that happens, Kashin tries to draw out Isshiki, who has taken over Jigen’s body and is attempting to destroy him with a bombardment of well designed techniques. Naruto and the others are able to witness the combat from Leaf Village thanks to Amado’s technology. Finally, Koji’s plot succeeds, and Isshiki Otsutsuki, their most powerful and evil nemesis, appears! According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 214 reads, “At the same time, Naruto and the group observe the phenomenon induced by the shock to Kawaki’s Karma.”

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 215 online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet. Brief News from Washington Newsday.