Details for ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 21 Live Stream: Roundup Of How To Watch Online And Spoilers

In front of Kisaki, Baji falls to his knees. His comrades are stunned as he coughs up blood. They suspect Kisaki of stabbing him.

Baji’s fate is scheduled to be revealed in Episode 21 of “Tokyo Revengers.” In the previous episode, Kazutora assaulted Baji with a knife, injuring him. Baji, on the other hand, revealed that it was only a scratch at the moment.

Baji persevered in his fight against his foes and dashed for Kisaki. He fell just as he was about to battle Kisaki. It was evident by the end of episode 20 that the wound was more than a scratch.

Mikey rises again in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 21, this time enraged to see Baji in such a wretched state. Meanwhile, Kisaki would continue to use Mikey to further his nefarious goals. Mikey is likely to be triggered by him, forcing him to pursue Kazutora.

Mikey, who is losing his cool, is about to attack Kazutora. Is it possible for Takemitchi and Chifuyu to stop Mikey from murdering Kazutora?

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer who has descended into the depths of sorrow. He learns that Hinata Tachibana, his lone girlfriend since middle school, was murdered by the vicious Tokyo Manji Gang. He’s standing on the station platform the day after learning of her death when he’s pushed over onto the tracks by a throng of passengers. When he shuts his eyes, he believes he is about to die, but when he opens them, he has traveled back in time 12 years. Takemichi intends to exact revenge on his life now that he’s back enjoying the finest days of his life, according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki, Eiji Takeuchi, Daisuke Ono, Masaaki Mizunaka, Kengo Kawanishi, Satoshi Hino, Ryota Ohsaka, Shouta Hayama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Showtaro Mor are among the cast members of the anime.

On Saturday, fans may watch “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 21 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.