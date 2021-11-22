Details for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 8 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Lugh has obtained strategic access to the aristocracy thanks to the success of his cosmetics brand, Orna. He gains greater powers in Episode 8 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” “Rites of Choice” is the title of the new episode. Spoiler stills and a synopsis for Episode 8 have been released on the official website. Lugh has yet to go on an official assassination assignment since his reincarnation in this realm, despite creating a powerful network and accumulating financial strength.

In the meantime, Cian, his father, reminds him that he doesn’t have to be an assassin.

Lugh’s adoption as Illig Balor was completed in Episode 7, “Life of Falsehoods,” and he even gained a new sister, Maha Balor.

Aside from a new identity, Lugh was given the opportunity to own a shop in Milteu. Lugh afterwards informed Maha and Tarte of the news. He informed them that he intended to do something completely different with the store.

Lugh planned to create a cosmetics business in order to have a better understanding of aristocrats and, eventually, to carry out his assignments.

“The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Wednesday, fans may watch Episode 8 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.