Details for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 3 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Lugh begins his magical studies with Dia Viekone, a well-known wizard. Dia will have a difficult time teaching magic to Lugh in Episode 3 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.”

Dia, one of Swoigel’s top five mages, is enlisted to train Lugh magic as he prepares to become the world’s best assassin.

In “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat,” Episode 3, Lugh does not appear to be an easy learner, but he will eventually form a bond with his master.

The Goddess described how the assassin’s rebirth was different in the previous episode. Before being reincarnated in a new body, the souls were cleansed, she stated. Furthermore, all they had worked for up to that point was lost.

However, he was being given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep all of his former experiences and memories and take them forward into the new one.

After that, the Goddess explained his mission after reincarnating in another universe.

“The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Wednesday, fans may watch Episode 3 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.