Details for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 11 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In Episode 11 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat,” Cian informs Lugh about his next victim. “Choice of Betrayal” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 11 have been revealed on the official website. The client is Count Viekone, Dia’s father, and Lugh is asked to assassinate Dia Viekone. Count is an old acquaintance of Cian’s.

When Cian asks Lugh to put her to death, he is taken aback because Dia is a close friend of his. Cian will carry out the assassination himself if Lugh refuses to kill Dia.

In the previous episode’s post-credit scene, Lugh receives an emergency message and hurries to meet his father. Cian informs him that they have been hired for a job.

Lugh’s ability to persuade his father to spare Dia’s life will be fascinating to see. He probably doesn’t want to murder her. But will he be able to prevent his father from murdering Dia? “The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Crunchyroll this Wednesday, fans can watch “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” Episode 11 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.