Details for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 10 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” Episode 10, Maha brings crucial information to Lugh, who has been training. “First of Dates” is the title of the new episode. The summary for Episode 10 has been provided on the official website. On a deserted island, Maha meets Lugh and Tarte. When Lugh discovers that the Kingdom of Swoigel is in the midst of a civil war, he hurries to visit Dia.

Dia, on the other hand, is concerned about Lugh and later offers to take him out on a date.

Lugh gets his first task in the previous episode. He was assigned the duty of assassinating Count Azba Venkaur, a nobleman. In exchange for narcotics, he was known to sell military secrets to neighboring kingdoms.

Venkaur was in charge of drug distribution in the kingdom. Cian promised Lugh that he wouldn’t interfere with the assignment, and he was free to use any methods at his disposal to take out the target.

Lugh resolved to do an excellent job and assassinate the victim as soon as possible.

“The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Crunchyroll this Wednesday, fans can watch “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” Episode 10 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.