Details for the live stream of ‘Banished From The Heroes’ Party’ Episode 8: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In Episode 8, “Banned from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside,” Big Hawk will unveil his deadly goals. “The Man Who Strove to Become a Hero” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 8 have been revealed on the official website. According to the narrative, Al, who has been kidnapped, learns of Big Hawk’s hazardous plans.

Meanwhile, Big Hawk was the brains behind the clash between the inhabitants of Southmarsh and the guards.

Al was brutally injured in the previous episode, and when he awoke, he told Red and Rit about how Ademi came over to his house and attacked his parents.

He continued, Ademi had an ax in her hand. Al appeared to be terrified, and Red attempted to calm him down.

Red and Dr. Newman afterwards went to Al’s residence to assist his parents in their recovery from the attack.

“The hero Red is cut and cast out of his adventuring party by the leadership because he is unable to join the fighting on the front lines.’… Man, it was difficult going for a while there.’ Red has no idea how much anxiety his unexpected absence has created. He’s been planning the opening of his own small herb business not far away with zeal. ‘Do you think I’d be able to work here as well? ‘Of course, lodging is supplied!’ Suddenly, he’s visited by a former companion and a princess?! It’s a fun small herb shop! A tomboy princess’s flirtatious homelife! The magnificent new life of this dissatisfied hero is about to begin!” read the official synopsis of the series

Kanon Takao portrays Rit, Ryouta Suzuki portrays Red, Ken Uo portrays Newman, Aya Uchida portrays Theodora, Kentarou Tone portrays Dir, Kenta Miyake portrays Danan, Masahiro Yamanaka portrays Gonz, Khei Amasaki portrays Albert, Naomi Zora portrays Ruti, Nao Tyama portrays Megria, Y Serizawa portrays Tanta, Taku Ya

This Wednesday, fans can watch Episode 8 of “Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside” online on Funimation.