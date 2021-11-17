Details for the live stream of ‘Banished From The Heroes’ Party’ Episode 7: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

“Banned from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside” Episode 7 introduces two new characters. In the upcoming episode, Al and Ademi will make their first appearance.

The narrative and spoiler stills for Episode 7, titled “The Smoldering Flames After the Storm,” have been revealed on the official website, previewing the appearance of the new characters.

According to the summary, Al and his parents are attacked by Ademi, who stormed into their home. Ademi is the mercenary captain’s son. Meanwhile, Al’s local residents are concerned that Ademi’s guards are still concealed within the village.

Red and Dr. Newman discovered a new narcotic drug spreading like wildfire in the town in Episode 6, “The Start of Violence.”

Jackson was one of the first people to die from a heroin overdose. Rit and Red later shared a nice time together.

“The hero Red is cut and cast out of his adventuring party by the leadership because he is unable to join the fighting on the front lines.’… Man, it was difficult going for a while there.’ Red has no idea how much anxiety his unexpected absence has created. He’s been planning the opening of his own small herb business not far away with zeal. ‘Do you think I’d be able to work here as well? ‘Of course, lodging is supplied!’ Suddenly, he’s visited by a former companion and a princess?! It’s a fun small herb shop! A tomboy princess’s flirtatious homelife! The magnificent new life of this dissatisfied hero is about to begin!” read the official synopsis of the series

Kanon Takao portrays Rit, Ryouta Suzuki portrays Red, Ken Uo portrays Newman, Aya Uchida portrays Theodora, Kentarou Tone portrays Dir, Kenta Miyake portrays Danan, Masahiro Yamanaka portrays Gonz, Khei Amasaki portrays Albert, Naomi Zora portrays Ruti, Nao Tyama portrays Megria, Y Serizawa portrays Tanta, Taku Ya

This Wednesday, fans can watch Episode 7 of “Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside” online on Funimation.