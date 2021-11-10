Details for the live stream of ‘Banished From The Heroes’ Party’ Episode 6: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Banned from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside,” Episode 6, a lethal narcotic is spreading like wildfire in the village of Zoltan.

The upcoming episode’s spoiler stills and summary have been posted on the official website. The deadly medication, which has the potential to be incredibly damaging, is spreading with no one understanding where it came from.

Albert’s companion, who looks to have ingested the substance, is acting erratically and causing harm to the inhabitants of Zoltan.

Members of the Adventurer’s Guild arrived at the pharmacy in Episode 5 and inquired about Rit. They were there, Red understood, to persuade Rit to return to the world of adventure.

A member of the Thief’s Guild even offered to bribe Red, but he declined, claiming that Rit was valuable and that she had had enough of the adventure.

The Guild was not about to give up without a fight, so they went after Dir. Dir, on the other hand, was unable to persuade Rit.

“The hero Red is cut and cast out of his adventuring party by the leadership because he is unable to join the fighting on the front lines.’… Man, it was difficult going for a while there.’

Red has no idea how much anxiety his unexpected absence has created. He’s been planning the opening of his own small herb business not far away with zeal. ‘Do you think I’d be able to work here as well? ‘Of course, lodging is supplied!’ Suddenly, he’s visited by a former companion and a princess?! It’s a fun small herb shop! A tomboy princess’s flirtatious homelife! The magnificent new life of this dissatisfied hero is about to begin!” read the official synopsis of the series

Kanon Takao portrays Rit, Ryouta Suzuki portrays Red, Ken Uo portrays Newman, Aya Uchida portrays Theodora, Kentarou Tone portrays Dir, Kenta Miyake portrays Danan, Masahiro Yamanaka portrays Gonz, Khei Amasaki portrays Albert, Naomi Zora portrays Ruti, Nao Tyama portrays Megria, Y Serizawa portrays Tanta, Taku Ya

This Wednesday, fans can watch Episode 6 of “Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside” online on Funimation.