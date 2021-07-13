Details for the first episode of ‘Night Head 2041′ live stream are as follows: With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

The story of two brothers with special powers who wish to live normal lives is told in “Night Head” 2041. Naoya and Naoto Kirihara are unsure if they are even permitted to exist.

Because of their psychic abilities, Naoya and Naoto were expelled from society. They have arrived in Tokyo in the year 2041, where the existence of these powers is absolutely outlawed.

The storyline and spoiler stills for “Night Head” 2041 have been revealed on the official website. Yuya Kuroki and Takuya Kuroki, two additional characters from the pilot episode, are members of an elite task squad. During a mission in the first episode, they come across a mysterious female.

Naoto and Naoya, who were supposed to be at a laboratory, end up in the middle of a forest.

“In a jungle, two men awaken. Naoto and Naoya Kirihara, two brothers who were cast out of society due to their psychic abilities, have spent the previous 15 years in a psychic research lab. They hope that the reason they were permitted to escape the lab was because people were willing to embrace and welcome psychics as members of society, as the lab’s chief, Kyojiro Mikuriya, had told them. But what they discovered was Tokyo in the year 2041, when not only was the presence of mental energy denied, but any books or pictures describing strange occurrences, including psychics, were fully censored,” according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary of “Night Head” 2041 anime.

Who-ya Extended of “Jujutsu Kaisen” renown performs the opening theme of “Night Head” 2041, titled “Icy Ivy.”

On Crunchyroll on Wednesday, fans may watch “Night Head” 2041 Episode 1 online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.