Details And Spoilers For ‘The Honor At Magic School’ Episode 12 Live Stream

Shiba Miyuki is aiming for First High to win the Nine Schools Competition. Meanwhile, in Episode 12 of “The Honor at Magic High School,” Tatsuya discovers something in the CAD (Casting Assistant Device). “I Will Fly!” is the title of the new episode.

The synopsis for Episode 12 of “The Honor at Magic High School” has been released on the official website. The main combat between the Mirage Bats is about to commence, and Miyuki is hoping for a complete win for First High.

Airi, on the other hand, is working hard with Mizuo to get a good grade. The power battle is grating on Airi’s nerves.

Meanwhile, during the contest, Kobayakawa of the First High sees another occurrence. Tatsuya, too, notices something peculiar on the CAD. Tatsuya is supposed to employ magic in the games he doesn’t want to lose, according to Miyuki.

Morisaki and his colleagues were injured in the last episode, therefore Leo, Mikihiko, and Tatsuya were chosen to compete in the Monolith Code event as replacements.

Miyuki was worried that Tatsuya and his buddies might be attacked. During the Monolith Code event, Honoka and her companions banded together to protect Tatsuya.

“When Morisaki and his teammates are wounded, Tatsuya, Leo, and Mikihiko are chosen to compete in the Monolith Code rookie event as replacements. Miyuki is concerned that Tatsuya and his crew will be sabotaged as well. Honoka and the other freshman girls do everything they can to defend Tatsuya by examining the Monolith Code stage and inspecting the venue to show their gratitude for all of his hard work as an engineer in the rookie competitions. According to Funimation, the competition runs well with Miyuki’s support, and a team member is able to discover an irregularity on stage.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara, Lynn plays

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 12 of “The Honor at Magic High School” online. The episodes are being streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles on Funimation.