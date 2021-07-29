Details And Spoilers For ‘My Next Life As A Villainess’ Season 2, Episode 5 Live Stream

In “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X” Season 2, Episode 5, the first prince Geoffrey Stuart is excited about an impending event after the conclusion of Catarina Claes’ kidnapping case. “The Love for my Younger Brothers Has Overflowed…” is the title of the new episode.

The official synopsis for Season 2 Episode 5 of “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” is now available. It hints that Geoffrey and Suzanna Randall are looking forward to celebrating the accomplishments of Geoffrey’s younger brothers at the Royal Palace.

Gerald and Alan recall their days in the student organization room as children.

Catarinas’ Council addressed Rufus’ presence in the previous episode of Season 2 of “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” The next day, Rufus ran into Catarina, who inquired about Selena.

Selena was secure, he told her. Rufus was asked if he was practicing any evil magic by Catarina. Rufus confirmed that he learned evil magic from his teacher.

Rufus’ intentions were questioned by Catarina. He responded that he wanted Prince Ian, Selena, Prince Gerald, and her out of the throne race.

“The person responsible for Catarina Claes’ kidnapping turns out to be someone no one suspected. Catarina is taken aback when she learns the true purpose for her kidnapping, but he is moved by her upbeat mood and proceeds to tell her more and more about himself. Catarina comes up with an idea while he’s doing it…,” According to Crunchyroll, “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” Season 2, Episode 4 has a summary.

Maaya Uchida plays Catarina Claes, Inori Minase plays Sophia Ascart, Azumi Waki plays Anne Shelley, Miho Okasaki plays Mary Hunt, Kousuke Toriumi plays Rufus Brode, Yusuke Shirai plays Ian Stuart, Yui Ogura plays Selena Berg, Toshiki Masuda plays Raphael Wolt, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Nicole

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch Season 2 Episode 5 of “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” On Friday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.