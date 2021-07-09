Details And Spoilers For ‘My Next Life As A Villainess’ Season 2, Episode 2

Despite Catarina’s best efforts to escape the stage, she may be forced to fill in for someone when the play begins in “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X” Season 2, Episode 2.

The official website has published spoiler images and a summary for the second episode. Catarina is requested to join the play after an actor falls wounded.

She receives the screenplay and is taken aback when she reads her line. It will be fascinating to see how Catarina overcomes her stage fright and successfully delivers her lines.

Catarina is relieved that she can avoid the doom flags in the previous episode, titled “I Avoided My Doom Flags, So I Got Carried Away at the Cultural Festival,” Later in the conversation, Gerald informs her about the impending school festival, and she expresses excitement about the different food stalls that will set up throughout the event.

Catarina makes a visit to the student council office, frustrated because she is unable to sell her vegetable harvest. She requests that Maria create sweets from her vegetables and that they find a way to sell them. Meanwhile, the kids are hard at work preparing for the impending play and require Catarina’s assistance.

“Affluent heiress” Catarina Claes is struck in the head by a rock and recalls her previous existence. It turns out that the world she lives in is the world of Fortune Lover, an otome game she was enamored with in a previous life… but she has been cast as the antagonist who attempts to sabotage the protagonist’s romances! Catarina’s best case scenario is exile, and her worst case scenario is death! She will have to figure out a method to avoid setting off the doomsday flags and create her own happy future! The screwball love comedy built on misunderstandings has begun!” reads the series’ summary on Crunchyroll.

Maaya Uchida stars as Catarina Claes, Inori Minase as Sophia Ascart, Azumi Waki as Anne Shelley, Miho Okasaki as Mary Hunt, Kousuke Toriumi as Rufus Brode, Yusuke Shirai as Ian Stuart, Yui Ogura as Selena Berg, Toshiki Masuda as Raphael Wolt, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as

